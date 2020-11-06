Cork Name Starting 15 For Kerry Munster Showdown

Collingwood AFL player Mark Keane has been named on the Cork bench for Sunday’s Munster Senior Football Championship semi-final with Kerry.

Keane only signed a new two-year contract with Collingwood last month.

There will be first Championship starts for Maurice Shanley, Colm O’Callaghan and Sean Meehan.

8 of the starting 15 also lined out in the Munster Final between the sides last year.

They are: Kevin Flahive, Mattie Taylor, Ian Maguire, Killian O’Hanlon, Ruairí Deane, Luke Connolly, Brian Hurley and Mark Collins.

The Cork team for this Sunday is:

Micheál Martin (Nemo Rangers)

Sean Powter (Douglas)

Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty)

Kevin Flahive (Douglas)

Kevin O’ Donovan (Nemo Rangers)

Sean Meehan (Kiskeam)

Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

Ian MaGuire (St Finbarrs) –Captain

Killian O’ Hanlon (Kilshannig)

John O’ Rourke (Carbery Rangers)

Colm O’ Callaghan (Eire Óg)

Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues)

Mark Collins (Castlehaven)

Brian Hurley (Castlehaven)

Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers)



Subs

Anthony Casey (Kiskeam)

Sam Ryan (St Finbarrs)

Paul Ring (Aghabullogue)

Michael Hurley (Castlehaven)

Tadhg Corkery (Cill na Martra)

Paul Walsh (Kanturk)

Kevin O’ Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh)

Sean White (Clonakilty)

Paul Kerrigan (Nemo Rangers)

Mark Keane (Mitchelstown)

Damien Gore (Kilmacabea)



The Kerry team is to be named tonight.