Cork Kerry Community Healthcare is seeking staff to help on the frontline.

A video appeal has been developed by the group to attract suitable workers.

It states staff were never needed more than they are now, as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

Healthcare workers who can help on the frontline are being asked to contact [email protected] or 021 492 8750.

Meanwhile, Cork Kerry Community Healthcare is also urging staff members who can increase their working hours to contact their line managers.

The Cork Kerry Community Healthcare video appeal can be viewed here.