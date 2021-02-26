Cork Kerry Community Healthcare provides support to people living with long term health conditions

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare has launched an information leaflet and online course to support people with long term health conditions during the pandemic.

Spokesperson, Maeve Carmody, said people living with a long-term illness may be more at risk of serious illness if they get COVID-19 and need to take extra care to protect themselves.

She said the leaflet has practical and clear information to support people to manage their condition.

The Healthcare organisation has also developed an online programme for adults living with chronic illnesses.

The free, six-week self-management programme will be held in late Spring.

For more information click here