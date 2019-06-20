Cork Forward Leaving League Relegation Behind To Focus On Kerry

A member of the Cork football panel says his inter-county career is too short to be dwelling on his county’s relegation to Division 3 of the National League and the focus is now entirely on facing Kerry in Saturday’s Munster Final.

Ruairi Deane has been named at centre-half forward in an unchanged Cork team from the side that over-ran Limerick in the semi-final.

He scored one of Cork’s three goals against Limerick but he’s consigning that to history to concentrate on playing Kerry.

