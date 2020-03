A proposed events centre for Cork has been given planning permission.

The Irish Examiner reports that An Bord Pleanala has given the green light to the €80 million concert and event centre on the site of the former Beamish and Crawford brewery site.

However, a legal objection lodged by Killarney’s Gleneagle Hotel is due to come before the Commercial Court in May.

The owners of the INEC Arena are challenging the €50 million State funding package for the Cork events centre.