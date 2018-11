A Cork County Councillor has drawn attention to dangerous falling rocks on the Kerry/Cork border.

The R582, which runs by the Munster Joinery factory near Ballydesmond, is used by many heavy duty vehicles on a daily basis and vehicles have received damage by the falling rocks.

Councillor John Paul O'Shea highlighted the issue to local authority engineers so they can survey the area, in order to make it safe.





He says he hopes work can get started early in the New Year.