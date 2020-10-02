Cork Airport shortlisted in ACI EUROPE Best Airport Awards

Cork Airport has again been shortlisted as a finalist in the Airports Council International (Europe) – ACI EUROPE Best Airport Awards.

The awards recognise excellence and achievement across a range of disciplines.

In 2017 and 2019, Cork Airport was named Airport Council International (ACI) Best Airport in Europe in its class, serving under five million passengers.





The winners will be announced during the Best Airport Awards ceremony, which takes place virtually on November 17th.

Cork Airport was recently named the first airport on the island of Ireland to be accredited through the new Airport Health Accreditation programme.