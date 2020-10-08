Cork Airport calls for green light for pre-departure COVID testing for red zone countries

Cork Airport is calling on the Government to give the go ahead to COVID-testing in order to restart safe air travel.

Management say the adoption of rapid turnaround, low cost, scalable, pre-departure testing for red zone countries could save thousands of jobs dependent on tourism, hospitality, and aviation.

DAA CEO, Dalton Philips is also calling for Cork Airport to be admitted to the existing regional airports CapEx and OpEx funding schemes, until traffic levels have recovered to pre-COVID levels.

He was speaking at a Joint Oireachtas Committee on Transport and Communications.