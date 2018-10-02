Cork 20 Rally Review

Tipperary’s Roy White won the final round of this year’s Irish Tarmac Rally Championship when he took the top place on the podium at the cbtoolhire.ie Cork 20 International Rally.

The championship honours had already been decided, when Sam Moffett decided not to enter the rally, he handed the championship victory to his brother Josh. Neither of the Moffetts entered this year’s Cork 20, with their minds firmly focused on next weekend’s Donegal Harvest Rally, the final round of the National Championship.

It was a topsy-turvy day one at the top of the leader board. White lead after SS1 in his Ford Fiesta, while a troublesome gearbox didn’t get in his way and was repaired in service. Daniel Cronin with Killarney co driver Shane Buckley on board were within 4 seconds of White after the opening loop.





Whites pace remained throughout the day and held a 9 second lead at the end of day one. Johnathan Greer held a steady pace all day and at one stage was only 4 second off White. Daniel Cronin fell back to third due a puncture at the end of the final stage of the day. Welsh man Merion Evans in his Hyundai i20 R5 was in 4th place.

But there was nobody stopping White on the Corks stages. The rally came closer to the Kerry boarder on Sunday with stages running between Ballyvourney and Millstreet. Greer stormed to a stage win on Sundays opener, but crashed out of the rally on SS10. White did lose some time throughout the afternoon, but a cushion of 37 seconds was too much for the Cork/Kerry crew of Cronin/Buckley to chase down. Evans completed the podium places in third.

In the modified section of the event, fan favourite Frank Kelly took top honours, fighting off everything mechanical you could imagine, to power to the win. Championship hopeful Kevin Eves retired his Toyota Corolla Twin Cam on Saturday due to mechanical issues, but, when John Bonner retired his Escort Mark II, he handed the championship win the Eves.