Corca Dhuibhne one of two LEAs that recorded fewer than five COVID cases

Corca Dhuibhne is one of only two Local Electoral Areas in the country that recorded fewer than five COVID-19 cases.

That’s according to the latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Authority for the two-week period covering February 9th to 22nd.

Fewer than five cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the Corca Dhuibhne Local Electoral Area in the two-week period; that means that an incidence rate is not recorded as the case numbers are so low.

Only Granard LEA in Longford recorded a similarly low case load.

Tralee LEA had 23 cases giving an incidence rate of 69.6 per 100,000 population.

There were 14 cases in Killarney LEA, which has an incidence rate of 47.3 and 13 cases in Castleisland LEA means it has a rate of 75.8.

Nine cases were recorded in the Kenmare LEA, which has a rate of 35.9 and Listowel has a rate of 20.9 following six cases.

The national incidence rate is 240.4 per 100,000 population.

Galway city has the highest incidence rate in the country at 1,292.