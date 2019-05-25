5pm

We have had lots of action here at the Tralee Count Centre at the John Mitchel’s Complex.

We had the first councillor elected in the county – outgoing Fianna Fáil Cllr Michael O’Shea was elected in the Corca Dhuibhne Local Electoral Area at 4.15pm.





That was the third count – Sinn Féin candidate Robert Brosnan was eliminated and his votes are now being distributed.

Cllr O’Shea spoke to Radio Kerry since being elected and said he had a battle as a large part of his voter base had moved constituency – he had been in the South and West MD and parts of this didn’t move to Dingle.

4.15pm

The third count of the Corca Dhuibhne Local Electoral Area was announced at 4.15pm.

Fianna Fáil’s Michael O’Shea has been elected.

Sinn Féin candidate Robert Brosnan has been eliminated.

The results, which saw Green Party’s Michael Fitzgerald votes distributed, are:

Robert Brosnan, Sinn Féin +178 1,147

Breandán Fitzgerald, Fianna Fáil +138 1,561

Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald, Fine Gael +189 1,310

Tommy Griffin, Fine Gael +75 1,400

Michael O’Shea, Fianna Fáil +106 1,880

Non-transferable 143

Sinn Féin candidate Robert Brosnan’s votes will now be distributed.

3.30pm

Second count sees Green Party candidate Michael Fitzgerald eliminated.

Robert Brosnan, Sinn Féin +136 969

Breandán Fitzgerald, Fianna Fáil +143 1,423

Michael Fitzgerald, Green Party +52 829 E

Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald, Fine Gael +115 1,121

Tommy Griffin, Fine Gael +74 1,325

Michael O’Shea, Fianna Fáil +94 1,774

Non-transferable 50

3pm

In the Corca Dhuibhne Local Electoral Area – a second count is expected at around 3.30pm.

We had the results from the first count at 2pm, no one reached the quota with Independent David Russell eliminated – his votes are now being distributed.

The two Fianna Fáil candidates scored the highest first preferences, followed by Fine Gael’s Tommy Griffin, then his party colleague, outgoing Cllr Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald.