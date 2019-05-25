5pm
We have had lots of action here at the Tralee Count Centre at the John Mitchel’s Complex.
We had the first councillor elected in the county – outgoing Fianna Fáil Cllr Michael O’Shea was elected in the Corca Dhuibhne Local Electoral Area at 4.15pm.
That was the third count – Sinn Féin candidate Robert Brosnan was eliminated and his votes are now being distributed.
Cllr O’Shea spoke to Radio Kerry since being elected and said he had a battle as a large part of his voter base had moved constituency – he had been in the South and West MD and parts of this didn’t move to Dingle.
4.15pm
The third count of the Corca Dhuibhne Local Electoral Area was announced at 4.15pm.
Fianna Fáil’s Michael O’Shea has been elected.
Sinn Féin candidate Robert Brosnan has been eliminated.
The results, which saw Green Party’s Michael Fitzgerald votes distributed, are:
Robert Brosnan, Sinn Féin +178 1,147
Breandán Fitzgerald, Fianna Fáil +138 1,561
Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald, Fine Gael +189 1,310
Tommy Griffin, Fine Gael +75 1,400
Michael O’Shea, Fianna Fáil +106 1,880
Non-transferable 143
Sinn Féin candidate Robert Brosnan’s votes will now be distributed.
3.30pm
Second count sees Green Party candidate Michael Fitzgerald eliminated.
Robert Brosnan, Sinn Féin +136 969
Breandán Fitzgerald, Fianna Fáil +143 1,423
Michael Fitzgerald, Green Party +52 829 E
Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald, Fine Gael +115 1,121
Tommy Griffin, Fine Gael +74 1,325
Michael O’Shea, Fianna Fáil +94 1,774
Non-transferable 50
3pm
In the Corca Dhuibhne Local Electoral Area – a second count is expected at around 3.30pm.
We had the results from the first count at 2pm, no one reached the quota with Independent David Russell eliminated – his votes are now being distributed.
The two Fianna Fáil candidates scored the highest first preferences, followed by Fine Gael’s Tommy Griffin, then his party colleague, outgoing Cllr Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald.