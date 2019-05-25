Corca Dhuibhne Local Electoral Area now complete

A re-check of papers in the Corca Dhuibhne Local Electoral Area is now complete, and the result as of count five, which was announced at 6.55pm stands –

The fifth count was the distribution of Breandán Fitzgerald’s surplus of 140 – the Fianna Fáil candidate was elected on the fourth count; that followed the election of his party colleague, the outgoing Cllr Michael O’Shea on the third count.

Twenty votes separated Fine Gael’s Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald and Tommy Griffin after the fourth count, and when it came to the fifth count when Breandán Fitzgerald’s surplus was distributed – 108 of them went to Cosaí bringing him up to 1,623, with the remaining 32 going to Tommy Griffin, bringing him up to 1,567 – 56 behind Cosaí.





A full re-check of the Corca Dhuibhne Local Electoral Area was requested and granted, but it’s now been announced that the result stands – outgoing Fine Gael Cllr Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald has taken the final seat, retaining the council seat he has held since 1999.

So the Corca Dhuibhne Local Electoral Area is now complete – the three seats have been taken by Fianna Fáil’s Michael O’Shea and Breandán Fitzgerald, and Fine Gael’s Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald.

