Corca Dhuibhne LEA has highest COVID incidence rate in Kerry

The Corca Dhuibhne Local Electoral Area has the highest incident COVID-19 rate per 100,000 population in Kerry.

That’s according to the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre covering from January 19th to February 1st.

Over the period, the Corca Dhuibhne Local Electoral Area recorded 42 cases of the virus giving it an incidence rate of 296.2 per 100,000 population.

Killarney LEA recorded the highest number of new cases at 83; it has the second highest incidence rate of 280.3.

58 cases were identified in the Tralee LEA which has a 175.6 incidence rate.

Listowel LEA has an incidence rate of 184.8 following 53 cases and there were 47 cases in Kenmare LEA giving the area an incidence rate of 187.5.

Castleisland LEA had the lowest number of new cases at 26 giving a 151.6 incidence rate.

The incidence rates in Kerry are far below the highest in the country; two LEAs in Monaghan and one in Wexford have rates in excess of 1,000.