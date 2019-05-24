Corca Dhuibhne Credit Union increasing loan book by 20% annually

Corca Dhuibhne Credit Union has increased its loan book by 20% annually over the last four years.

The financial institution, which serves the Dingle Peninsula from Dún Chaoin to Camp, recently won a national award for using the Irish language as a marketing tool.

Comhar Chreidmheasa Chorca Dhuibhne took home the Gradam Margaíochta le Gaeilge at the Marketing Institute’s All Ireland Marketing Awards.





Speaking on In Business last evening, manager of the credit union, Micheál Ó Cinnéide believes they were awarded for being able to show their loan book increased by 20% each year since they introduced an Irish language policy in 2015.