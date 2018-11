Kerry jockey, Bryan Cooper from Tralee, is looking forward to the ride on Coeur Sublime in Sunday’s Grade 3 Bar One Racing.com Juvenile Hurdle at Fairyhouse.

Coeur Sublime won on his debut over hurdles at Down Royal for Gordon Elliott and his jockey feels he will definitely come on for that run on what is a big day for Fairyhouse, which hosts 3 Grade 1 races on Sunday.