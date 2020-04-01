Conway Named In Rising Star Hurling Team Of The Year

GAA

Kerry Hurler Shane Conway has been named in the Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Rising Star Hurling Team of the Year 2020.

The Lixnaw man is number 11 on the teamsheet and is 1 of 7 UCC players named. The Cork College dominate the team after defending their Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon crown with a 1-point victory over IT Carlow in this years final. Conway played a pivotal role in that match, scoring 9 of UCCs points in an 18 point to 2-11 win.

It’s the second year in a row for Conway to be named in the Rising star Hurling Team of the Year, although last year he was named in the full forward line and was also awarded as Rising Star Hurler of the year for 2019. This time, that honour goes to his UCC teammate and Cork intercounty hurler Shane Kingston who had an impressive campaign as they lifted the Fitzgibbon Cup for a 40th time.