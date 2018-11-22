Convicted murderer receives a four-year sentence in Tralee Circuit Court for robbery

A convicted murderer has received a four-year sentence in Tralee Circuit Court for robbery.

Anthony Walsh, originally from Dublin and now incarcerated in Mountjoy Prison, and Mark Mulvey of 34 Sandyford Park, Sandyford, Co Dublin, had both pleaded guilty to robbery, arising from an incident which occurred in Knockanish, Tralee, on the 25th February 2017.

Mr Walsh was convicted last month of the murder of a 54-year-old man in Dublin in July 2017.





Detective Sergeant Michael Healy told the court that on the night in question the injured party and her female friend were travelling from Ardfert to Tralee when they were overtaken by the accused men.

The men clipped the front of her car while overtaking, yet continued to drive on.

When she followed them, the men pulled over, emerged from their vehicle with their faces concealed and threatened to shoot and kill her.

They took her phone and bank card, before driving off.

The passenger in the car had memorised the number plate of the men’s car and reported it to the gardaí.

Additionally, through the use of the Find my Phone App, gardaí located the men a short time later in Ardfert.

Mr Mulvey has nine previous convictions and Mr Walsh has 78 in total, including one for murder.

Judge Tom O’Donnell imposed a four-year sentence on both men, however, in the case of Mr Mulvey he suspended it for four years and placed him under the care of the probation service.

Mr Walsh, who’s currently serving life in prison, will serve the four-year sentence concurrently.