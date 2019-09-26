This evening on the program, Joe plays the next in the series about amazing Kerry people who make their livelyhood and their businesses with their hands: “Handmade in Kerry 2”
Training held in Tralee for Sport Inclusion Disability Officers
Leaders in inclusive sport and physical activity from around the world took part in training at Kerry Sports Academy this week.As part of European...
Kerry county councillor facing assault charges will have hearing concluded in November
A Kerry county councillor facing assault charges will have his hearing concluded in November.Councillor Jackie Healy-Rae and his brother Kevin Healy-Rae, both from Sandymount,...
New technology hubs aim to reinvigorate Kerry’s Gaeltacht areas
New technology hubs are being developed to reinvigorate Kerry's gaeltacht areas.Údarás Na Gaeltachta, the regional authority responsible for the economic, social and cultural development...
In Conversation – 25th September, 2019
A Problem Shared – September 25th, 2019
A Problem Shared with Tony and Val
Suicide Epidemic within the Traveller Community – September 25th, 2019
Brigid Quilligan from the Kerry Travellers Health and Community Development Project addressed the Joint Oireachtas Committee this week to highlight mental health issues within...