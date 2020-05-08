Dr. Cyril Sullivan, Director of the European Consumer Centre Ireland (ECC Ireland), joins Treasa to discuss some of the main consumer concerns to be aware of during these unprecedented times.
Claim Department of Justice contradicted itself about Cahersiveen direct provision centre
The Department of Justice contradicted itself when it said it couldn’t inform the community of Cahersiveen about the opening of a direct provision centre...
Kerry Director of National Ploughing Association says championship cancellation was inevitable
This year's National Ploughing Championship has been cancelled.Europe's biggest outdoor event was due to take place in County Carlow from September 15th to 17th...
Kerry professor seeking parents and GPs to take part in children’s health study
A Kerry professor is seeking parents and GPs to take part in a research project on children’s health.Professor Eilish McAuliffe, Professor of Health Systems...
Consumer Concerns during Coronavirus – May 8th, 2020
Dr. Cyril Sullivan, Director of the European Consumer Centre Ireland (ECC Ireland), joins Treasa to discuss some of the main consumer concerns to be...
Call from the Dáil – May 8th, 2020
Michael O’Regan reacts to the heated exchange between Leo Varadkar and Mary Lou McDonald in the Dáil yesterday. He also discusses the formal talks...
Further Issues with Search Results Web results Cahersiveen Direct Provision Centre – May...
Treasa hears from Mick Clifford, a journalist with the Irish Examiner, as further details emerge regarding the controversial decision to move asylum seekers to...