Consultants for West Kerry project due to be appointed in coming weeks

By
radiokerrynews
-

Consultants for a West Kerry project are due to be appointed in the coming weeks.

Last year, €415,000 in funding was announced for the redevelopment of the former Dingle Workhouse, a historic property which is currently disused.

It’s planned to develop it as an innovation hub, tourist experience and creative learning space.

Údarás na Gaeltachta says recruitment processes commenced to acquire a range of expertise in business and tourism services to redevelop the building, which previously served as the hospital.

Pádraig Ó Laoithe was appointed as project manager and commenced employment in December 2019.

It is hoped consultants will be appointed by the end of March and a masterplan finalised by the end of quarter three this year.

The masterplan will include design, structural analysis, site assessments, business plans, and an economic analysis of the former Dingle Workhouse.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR