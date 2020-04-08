Consultants for West Kerry project due to be appointed in coming weeks

Consultants for a West Kerry project are due to be appointed in the coming weeks.
Last year, €415,000 in funding was announced for the redevelopment of the former Dingle Workhouse, a historic property which is currently disused.
It’s planned to develop it as an innovation hub, tourist experience and creative learning space.
Údarás na Gaeltachta says recruitment processes commenced to acquire a range of expertise in business and tourism services to redevelop the building, which previously served as the hospital.
Pádraig Ó Laoithe was appointed as project manager and commenced employment in December 2019.
It is hoped consultants will be appointed by the end of March and a masterplan finalised by the end of quarter three this year.
The masterplan will include design, structural analysis, site assessments, business plans, and an economic analysis of the former Dingle Workhouse.