Consultants offering free skin cancer screenings in Kerry

Consultant dermatologists are offering free walk-in skin cancer screenings in Kerry tomorrow.

The specialists from University Hospital Kerry and the South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital in Cork will be available to see adults in the out-patients department of UHK tomorrow (Saturday) between 9.30 to 11.30am.

The screenings are part of Euromelanoma 2019, a European prevention campaign against skin cancer.





Skin cancer is the most common of all cancers but is also the easiest to cure, if diagnosed and treated early.