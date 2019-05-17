Consultants offering free skin cancer screenings in Kerry

By
radiokerrynews
-
Photo: Pixabay

Consultant dermatologists are offering free walk-in skin cancer screenings in Kerry tomorrow.

The specialists from University Hospital Kerry and the South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital in Cork will be available to see adults in the out-patients department of UHK tomorrow (Saturday) between 9.30 to 11.30am.

The screenings are part of Euromelanoma 2019, a European prevention campaign against skin cancer.


Skin cancer is the most common of all cancers but is also the easiest to cure, if diagnosed and treated early.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR