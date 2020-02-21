Consultants appointed to new Killarney bypass project

Consultants have been appointed to work on the N22 Farranfore Killarney Scheme.

The bypass of Killarney town is proposed to link the Muckross and Lissivigeen sides of the town, and onto Farranfore.

Plans for the 26-kilometre route were originally drawn up 16 years ago, but were suspended in 2009.

Independent Cllr Maura Healy-Rae raised the issue at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council, seeking the status of the project.

This N22 Farranfore Killarney Scheme aims to ease traffic congestion in Killarney and shorten journey times on the N22 between Cork and Tralee.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland has allocated half a million euro to Kerry County Council for the project.

Despite plans previously being drawn up, they’ll have to be redesigned due to environmental directives and other regulations having since come into force.

The council says consultants have been appointed, and their brief is to bring the project through the various statutory consents to planning.

Cllr Maura Healy-Rae says the route is vital not just for Killarney, but the whole county.

She says people coming from Muckross are forced to drive through the town, the bypass is well over capacity, critical junctions are under pressure and can’t cope, and there have been numerous accidents.

Director of Services, Charlie O’Sullivan says there’s an extensive body of work involved in this project including environmental screening, which will determine the type of planning application required.

He added it’ll have to go to An Bord Pleanala, and an oral hearing will more than likely be required.