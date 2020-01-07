Consultant says cancellation of elective surgeries can have physical and mental impact on patients

A consultant says the cancellation of what she says are essential surgeries can have physical and psychological effects on patients.

The comments follow a decision to cancel elective surgeries in University Hospital Kerry this week as the facility continues to deal with the flu outbreak.

The hospital says it will review this decision again on Thursday in relation to next week’s elective surgeries; affected patients will be facilitated with new appointments as soon as possible.

Dr Gabrielle Colleran is a Consultant Paediatric Radiologist and is also Vice-President of the Irish Hospital Consultants Association.

Dr Colleran says the flu season is a predictable and she is urging people to make their dissatisfaction about the situation known in the upcoming election: