Consultant issues warning after reports of people being admitted to UHK after taking drugs

A consultant at University Hospital Kerry is warning people about the dangers of recreational drug use.

The caution comes amid reports that a number of young people in the Cahersiveen and Waterville areas were admitted to hospital with delayed after effects, after they took recreational drugs in recent days.

It’s believed the substances may have been part of a bad batch.

Dr Martin Boyd, a consultant in emergency medicine at UHK, says there’ve been a number of presentations to the hospital’s emergency department which are being attributed to the delayed effects of drug use.

He says recreational drug use exists in every town, despite a perception it’s only associated with cities and festivals.

Dr Boyd adds most of the danger associated with recreational drug is due to the mixture of ingredients.