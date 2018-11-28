Construction of fourteen new houses in Killorglin to begin in January

The construction of 14 new houses in Killorglin is to begin in January.

Kerry County Council will begin the development at Ardmoniel, Killorglin at the beginning of 2019 and it is expected to be completed by January 2020.

Planning permission is in place for the 14 two-bedroom units in a two-storey semi-detached and terraced house development.





Councillor Michael Cahill has been calling for the development to commence for some time and says it will help address the housing and homeless crisis which has escalated.

The project is currently out to main contract tender and is expected to commence in January 2019.

Cllr Cahill also says more needs to be done in the Killorglin and Mid Kerry region to tackle the crisis.

He has called on Kerry County Council and the Housing Minister to initiate a major building programme in the Killorglin, Glenbeigh, Cromane, Beaufort and Glencar region.

He says a scheme is needed to acquire derelict buildings throughout the county and renovate them for qualified housing applicants.