Conroy Hall bingo Killarney is back, this Sunday evening, at least €5,000 must be won on the night, arrive early for the best seats in the house, Conroy Hall wish you a winning return this Sunday at 8.30pm.
Elderly man dies following bike accident in South Kerry
Gardaí in Kenmare are investigating a fatal road collision in Lauragh.A man in his 70s was fatally injured following a fall from his bicycle.Gardaí...
Kerry’s Live Register falls 13% in a year
Kerry's Live Register has fallen by 13% in a year.According to the latest monthly data from the Central Statistics Office just over 6,600 signed...
New programme aims to enhance economic links between Kerry and UK
A new programme is aiming to promote stronger economic links between Kerry and the UK.Representatives from businesses in the county attended the recent UK...
Time to change your UK license for your Irish one – July 5th, 2019
With Brexit looming over us, UK license holders must exchange it for an Irish one before October 31st. Conor Faughnan, Director of Consumer...
Breastfeeding your 4 year old – July 5th, 2019
Ríona O’Connor, from Tralee but who currently lives in the UK, has gone viral after she shared a picture of herself breastfeeding her 4...
Is a roundabout needed for Farranfore? – July 5th, 2019
Listener Brigid O’Connor says it’s time there’s a roundabout in Farranfore to stop traffic from Kerry Airport backing up. She spoke to Mary earlier.