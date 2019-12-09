Reposing at his home eircode P51 HA29 tomorrow Tuesday from 1pm to 5pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Newmarket. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Clonfert Cemetery. Enquiries to O’Reilly Funeral Directors, Newmarket.
Latest News
Mai Lyne nee Golden, Listry, Beaufort and formerly of Coolbane, Killorglin
Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Castlemaine on Tuesday from 7 to 9pm. Funeral arriving on Wednesday morning to The Church of the Immaculate Conception,...
Conor O’Flynn, The Elms, Newmarket, Co. Cork.
Tralee allocated €500,000 in tourism funding
Tralee is set to benefit from half a million euro in funding.It's part of the new €15.5 million Fáilte Ireland Destination Towns Scheme.Funding will...
Councillor doesn’t believe smoky coal ban in Killarney is yet warranted
A Kerry county councillor doesn't think a smoky coal ban is yet warranted in Killarney.The government is to ask the public about their thoughts...
Activities and experiences the way forward for Kerry tourism
Tourism in Kerry needs to focus more on promoting activities and experiences.That's according to Helen McDwyer from Kenmare Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.Ms McDwyer...
Latest Sports
Kerry Footballer One Of The Standout Performers At AFL European Combine
Kerry footballer Deividas Uosis has been one of the standout performers at the AFL European Combine.The Dingle player and former All-Ireland Minor winner impressed...
Lunchtime Sports Update
DOPINGRussia have been banned from competing at the next Olympic Games and FIFA World Cup.The World Anti Doping Agency have imposed a four year...
Monday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
Agri Auto Parts LeaguesDiv 4 Ladies-Listowel v Moyvane at 8.15 Div 4 Men-Ballyheigue v Listowel at 8.30Lee Strand Mixed League Div 5 Ballyheigue v...