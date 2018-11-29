Conor Murray To Make First Munster Start Against Edinburgh In Pro-14

Conor Murray and Chris Farrell are among a host of Irish internationals recalled to the Munster team for tomorrow’s Pro 14 match against Edinburgh in Cork.

Both players marked their returns from long term injury by coming off the bench against Zebre on Sunday.

Murray hasn’t worn the Munster number nine shirt since May.





It has been 10 months since Farrell last started for the Province.

Peter O’Mahony, Keith Earls, Andrew Conway and Tadgh Beirne also return to a side that sees 11 changes.

Munster coach Johann van Graan says the game provides great preparation for Munster’s upcoming Champions Cup clash with Castres

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; JJ Hanrahan, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Tadhg Beirne, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony (C), Chris Cloete, Arno Botha.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Jeremy Loughman, Ciaran Parker, Fineen Wycherley, Gavin Coombes, Duncan Williams, Tyler Bleyendaal, Sammy Arnold.