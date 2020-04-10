Conor McGregor donates €10,000 to ICU fundraiser by Killarney teen

Conor McGregor has donated €10,000 to a fundraiser for the Intensive Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry.

Killarney teenager, Ian O’Connell set up a GoFundMe page four days ago to raise money for the unit to help with their care of patients during the COVID-19 outbreak and in acknowledgement of the care he received there previously.

Ian was rushed to the unit in 2017 after falling from his bike in Killarney National Park, leaving him paralyzed; he was again admitted last October when he went into cardiac arrest.

Almost 150 people have donated nearly €15,000 to date.

Ian struck up a friendship with Conor McGregor after he appeared on the Late Late Show and was blown away by the MMA star’s generosity:

You can see details of the fundraiser here