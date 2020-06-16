Conor Cusack, The Kerries, Tralee

A private family funeral will take place for Conor, with a Requiem Mass being streamed at 10am on Thursday on www.stjohns.ie and a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.

Enquiries to the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Dear son of the late Con & Kathleen and much-loved brother of Ned, Mary, Martin, Paul, Catherine & the late Tom.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relaticves and many friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****