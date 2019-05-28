Conor Cox Named GAA.ie Footballer Of The Week

Conor Cox is the GAA.ie Footballer of the Week.

The Listowel man starred for Roscommon in their Connacht semi-final win over Mayo, scoring 5 points as they advanced to a Provincial decider against Galway.

Cox received 9,194 votes, more than the combined total of second placed Evan O’Carroll from Laois and third placed James McGivney of Longford.





Meanwhile, Kerry’s Shane Conway was runner-up for Hurler of the Week, behind Conor Whelan from Galway.

Conway scored 13 points as the Kingdom won at Westmeath in the Joe McDonagh Cup.