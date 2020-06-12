Connie O’Mahony, Knockeenahone, Scartaglen.

Connie passed away peacefully at his home on the 11th of June 2020, surrounded by his loving wife and family. Predeceased by his parents Neilus and Julia, brother Pat and daughter Elizabeth. Connie will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary (nee Boyle) and family, Julian (O’ Mahony, Cordal), Marie (Cronin, Newmarket), Niall (Knockeenahone) and Aileen (Murphy, Gneevguilla), sisters Bridget (Locke, Tralee) and Julia Mai (O’Connor, Doctors Hill), 9 grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughter-in-law Máire, sons-in-law John, Finbarr and Dan-Ben, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem mass for Connie will take place on Saturday in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Scartaglen at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Scartaglen Cemetery.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****