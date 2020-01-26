Connie Fitzgerald, Currans, Farranfore.

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Monday evening (Jan 27th), from 5pm – 8pm. Private removal from his residence on Tuesday morning (Jan 28th), arriving at Curran’s Church for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ardcrone Cemetery, Currans. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Bru Columbanus Cork c/o Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland.
Latest News
Nora Twomey née O’ Callaghan, Gortlahard, Kilgarvan, and formerly Clodagh, Co. Cork
Reposing at Quill's Funeral Home, Kilgarvan on Monday from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Followed by removal at 8:00 pm to Saint Patrick's Church,...
Killarney Cycling Club To Hold Open Night This Week
Killarney Cycling Club are recruiting and will host an open night this Thursday.PRO Mark Murphy spoke to Sunday Sport
Sunday Local GAA Results
East Kerry LeaguesSponsored by FrankDoran safeguard securityEast Kerry Senior LeagueDivision 1B Listry 2.16 Kenmare Shamrocks 2.12Division 2 Fossa 1-18 Firies 0-10Division 3. Cordal 2-12 Kilgarvan 0-18...
Kerry Hurling & Football News
Leona Twiss and Tommy O Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling and Football.Tommy O Connor has...
Kerry Win On The Road In Lidl Ladies League Opener
The Kerry ladies have got off to a winning start in the ladies national league opener.The final score in Cavan was 4-8 to 3-10.Ladies...
Latest Sports
Killarney Cycling Club To Hold Open Night This Week
Killarney Cycling Club are recruiting and will host an open night this Thursday.PRO Mark Murphy spoke to Sunday Sport
Sunday Local GAA Results
East Kerry LeaguesSponsored by FrankDoran safeguard securityEast Kerry Senior LeagueDivision 1B Listry 2.16 Kenmare Shamrocks 2.12Division 2 Fossa 1-18 Firies 0-10Division 3. Cordal 2-12 Kilgarvan 0-18...
Kerry Hurling & Football News
Leona Twiss and Tommy O Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling and Football.Tommy O Connor has...