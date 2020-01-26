Connie Fitzgerald, Currans, Farranfore.

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Monday evening (Jan 27th), from 5pm – 8pm.  Private removal from his residence on Tuesday morning (Jan 28th), arriving at Curran’s Church for Requiem Mass at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Ardcrone Cemetery, Currans.   Family flowers only.  Donations if desired to Bru Columbanus Cork c/o Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland.

