Confusion surrounds announcement of FF candidate to run in Northern Ireland

Confusion surrounds the announcement of a Fianna Fáil candidate to contest the local elections in Northern Ireland.

Last night in Tyrone, Kerry Senator Mark Daly joined the party’s director of elections Éamon Ó Cuív as Sorcha McAnespy was announced as a candidate for the elections next May.

It would be the first time a candidate would run for the party in Northern Ireland.





However, following the announcement Fianna Fáil headquarters tweeted to deny the party was running a candidate in the election.

Fianna Fail announces first ever candidate to stand in Northern Ireland election https://t.co/ZJM8es2xcP — Senator Mark Daly (@SenatorMarkDaly) October 25, 2018