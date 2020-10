There are conflicting reports on the whereabouts of Fungie after the dolphin was reported missing.

The world-famous dolphin hadn’t been seen in over two days but a local fisherman is reported to have seen him yesterday.

Fungie has been living in Dingle bay for around 37 years but he’s believed to be over 40 years old.

Jimmy Flannery of Dingle Sea Safari and Dingle Dolphin Boat Tours says it looks like he’s alive and well: