Concerns voiced about future of youth services in mid-Kerry

Concerns are being voiced about the future of youth services in mid-Kerry.

Fianna Fáil councillors Michael O’Shea and Michael Cahill spoke about the matter at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

In a motion, councillor Michael O’Shea proposed the Children’s Minister be contacted to clarify the future of the KDYS services for mid-Kerry.

He claimed the HSE and Tusla have made dramatic changes to the services, including how young people are referred; he said there is currently no youth café or club in Killorglin.

Councillor O’Shea asked why fix something that is not broken and called for autonomy to be given back to KDYS to run the service.

The motion was seconded by Cllr Michael Cahill, who previously called on Tusla not to implement the changes, which he said are a disgrace and illogical.

In a statement to Radio Kerry, Tusla said it is re-prioritising its Kerry operations following a review and said KDYS will continue to provide a service in the area.

Tusla has not reduced funding to KDYS, and is working with it to adapt the service to ensure that young people with the highest needs across the county get access to vital support in a timely manner.

It said the Neighbourhood Youth Project has not ceased and the continuation of the youth centre is a matter for KDYS.

KDYS told Radio Kerry it will continue to operate a service in mid-Kerry, along with the youth centre in Killorglin.

It says the reconfiguration of existing service is to meet the needs of more young people and target those most disadvantaged.

However, KDYS said there is a need to ensure that more options are available for all young people and called for more investment in that area.