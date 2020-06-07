Concerns teacher numbers will be cut in some Kerry schools

There are concerns the number of teachers in Kerry schools will be cut for the next academic year.

Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley and Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly have been contacted by school representatives, outlining their fears of possible cuts.

The Kerry TDs have raised these concerns with the Minister for Education Joe McHugh and the Department of Education.

Deputy Norma Foley is calling for assurances that schools will be able to retain their current teacher numbers for the year ahead.

She says many school bodies throughout Kerry are worried they could lose a teacher because of declining student numbers.

It’s expected a number of restrictions will be implemented in schools in September, due to the current public health crisis; the Fianna Fáil TD is calling on the Department of Education to ensure additional teacher places are allocated to help manage these restrictions.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly says to make cuts now would be irresponsible, adding children will need more academic support; he also says social distancing will be needed when schools reopen.

Deputy Daly is also concerned about safety in schools that now face the prospect of becoming a one-teacher school.

He is calling for a special provision to be made for such schools.