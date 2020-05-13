Concerns regarding transfer of recovering COVID-19 patients to community hospital settings in Kerry

Concerns have been raised regarding the transfer of patients recovering from COVID-19 from University Hospital Kerry to community hospital settings.

Fianna Fáil Senator Mark Daly says families throughout Kenmare have contacted him to raise their concerns.

He believes that five or six patients, who’ve had coronavirus, have been transferred from University Hospital Kerry to Kenmare Community Nursing Unit.

The patients recovering from COVID-19 are separated from other patients for at least 21 days; however, families are concerned given the clusters in similar facilities throughout Ireland.

Senator Daly says people recovering from coronavirus need to be looked after, but adds the HSE needs to communicate with the families involved:

Radio Kerry has contacted the HSE and Department of Health for comment on the issue.