Concerns raised about illegal dumping in Castleisland

A Kerry County Councillor has called on the local authority to crack down on illegal dumping on a roadway that passes by Castleisland Mart.

Cllr Charlie Farrelly asked if CCTV cameras could be installed on the road as he said the dumping was a health and safety concern.

Council management said all illegal dumping complaints are investigated and the compliance of CCTV with GDPR legislation is currently being examined.

The council said the dumping in question is on private property and responsibility will lie with the landowner or occupier of the property.