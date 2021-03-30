Concerns raised over government’s new plan for rural Ireland

Planning permission, sewerage capacity and access to accommodation over town centre businesses are among the concerns with the government’s new plan for rural Ireland.

The ‘Our Rural Future’ plan, released by government yesterday, aims to encourage people to move out of cities and work remotely from towns and villages.

Workers will be offered relocation grants and tax breaks, and more remote working hubs will be set up nationwide.

Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District, Cllr Brendan Cronin, says securing planning permission in rural areas will be a big issue.

Meanwhile, Mayor of Tralee, Cllr Terry O’Brien, says plans to develop accommodation above town centre businesses will come at a huge cost to the owners of the buildings.

And Cllr John Francis Flynn, Cathaoirleach of the Kenmare Municipal District, adds services like sewerage in many towns and villages in Kerry cannot cope with an influx of people.