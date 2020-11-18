Concerns raised about future rheumatology services in University Hospital Kerry

Concerns have been raised about the future of rheumatology services in University Hospital Kerry.

The current rheumatologist has announced he will resign in January.

The issue was discussed at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty raised the issue and outlined her concerns for the future of the service in Kerry.

Cllr Moriarty had tabled a motion calling on Kerry County Council to ask the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly and the HSE to approve the appointment of a second rheumatologist for UHK; she also requested that the recruitment process begin as a matter of urgency.

During the meeting, news of the resignation of Dr Fahd Adeeb came through.

Cllr Norma Moriarty says it’s very worrying that come January, UHK may now have no consultant rheumatologist at all, adding there are huge numbers of people who require this service and they need access to a consultant.

Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris also raised concerns; she said she was worried about and felt for those who needed the service.