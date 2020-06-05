Concerns raised for future of popular Kerry walking route

Concerns are being raised about the future of a popular forest walk between Tralee and Castleisland.

The Glanageenty Forest Walk in Ballymacelligott has three looped trails and was developed by mountain runner John Lenihan, his wife Mary and their neighbours in cooperation with Coillte.

The walks can attract up to a thousand people every week.

However, Mr Lenihan says he is considering not renewing the agreement with Coillte following another anonymous complaint to the Kerry Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in relation to the wellbeing of ponies on the lands.

Mr Lenihan says he is hurt and saddened by the complaints adding the ponies have access to food and water; the animals are now being rehomed.

Local Fianna Fáil Cllr Fionnán Fitzgerald says these anonymous complaints are disappointing and are baseless: