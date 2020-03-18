Concerns raised in Cahersiveen after new accommodation centre for 150 asylum seekers announced

Concerns have been expressed following the announcement that a new accommodation centre for 150 asylum seekers will open in Cahersiveen.

On Monday it was announced that the former Skellig Star Hotel would be used as an accommodation centre and the first asylum seekers are arriving today.

The Department of Justice says it’s part of its emergency response to COVID-19 whereby people are being transferred from emergency accommodation to dedicated centres.

Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty says people have raised concerns at public meetings.

They were worried the already over-stretched GP services would be under further pressure; however, it’s been confirmed their medical care will be outsourced to different areas.

Cllr Norma Moriarty says a similar centre was set-up in Kenmare, but says the current unchartered territory is making it more difficult for Cahersiveen: