Concerns raised about access to Rath cemetery over festive period

Councillors have raised concerns about access to Rath Cemetery in Tralee over the festive period.

Cllrs Toireasa Ferris and Norma Foley highlighted the issue at the Tralee Municipal District meeting; they asked council management to look into the matter.

Cllr Ferris said the gates to the graveyard were closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and St Stephen’s Day meaning those with mobility issues couldn’t gain access.

Cllr Ferris said a woman who was recently widowed contacted her about the matter after she couldn’t access her late husband’s grave on what was their first Christmas apart.