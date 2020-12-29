Concerns parked cars are preventing emergency services from accessing West Kerry homes

There are concerns emergency services are being blocked from accessing a residential area in West Kerry, due to poor parking by the public.

Fianna Fáil councillor Breandán Fitzgerald wants bollards placed in Marian Park, Dingle to prevent parked cars from blocking access.

He says residents are concerned that emergency vehicles will be blocked from gaining access to people’s homes in the area, due to poor parking.

The council says it will examine the provision of bollards at this location to control parking.

 

