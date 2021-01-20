Concerns low water pressure in Killarney school could have detrimental impact in case of fire

There are concerns low water pressure in Killarney could have a detrimental impact if a fire broke out in a local primary school.

Fianna Fáil councillor Niall Kelleher brought a deputation before the recent online Killarney Municipal District meeting to highlight the water issues in Brewsterfield.

Resident Francie Doherty and Leonard Moran, who is on the Board of Management of Knockanes National School, spoke on behalf of the deputation.

Leonard Moran questioned if there’d be enough water to deal with a fire if it broke out in the school.

He also outlined the need for regular hand washing in school due to the pandemic and says when large numbers of pupils need to use the toilets they run out of water.

Meanwhile, Francie Doherty says the issue had been going on for years, adding it was on the priority list twelve years ago and funding was allocated, but it was later withdrawn.

He says the water pressure is very poor and says there are parts of his farm, including areas where he has cattle that have no water at all.

Senior engineer with Kerry County Council Colm Mangan acknowledged the water pressure was low and stated the fire hydrant at the school would be impacted, but assured the deputation that fire tenders come with water to allay their fears.

Mr Mangan said it would cost in the region of €300,000 to replace 2km of the pipe from Brewsterfield Cross to Doherty’s cross, adding this would be the ideal situation.

He said certain criteria set by Irish Water must be met, but told the meeting they would continue to fight for the necessary funding; the council committed to fitting a pump on the road as a short-term measure.