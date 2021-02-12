Concerns about what farmers will be eligible to enter new environmental scheme

There are concerns about what farmers will be eligible to take part in a new environmental scheme.

The Department of Agriculture is currently engaging in a period of public consultation ahead of the launch of a REPS style pilot scheme.

Chair of the IFA National Hill Committee, Flor McCarthy from Kenmare says he was very concerned that there has been no mention of farmers with designated lands.

He says these farmers are already limited in how they can use their land and in all previous environmental schemes they were given priority entry.

Flor McCarthy says smaller farmers in remote locations with little off-farm opportunities rely on such schemes for income: