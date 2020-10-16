There are concerns for Dingle businesses, as many are dependent on Fungie, the world-famous dolphin.

Fifty people are directly employed due to the dolphin’s popularity; between 10 and 12 boats travel out to see Fungie several times each day.

Concerns have been raised about the bottlenose dolphin’s whereabouts; however, a local fisherman says he saw him twice yesterday.

This isn’t the first time he has gone missing and locals are hopeful that he will return.

Tour boat operators have been out searching for the famous dolphin today, but there’s been no sighting yet.

PRO of Dingle Business Chamber, Richie Williams says not having Fungie in the town anymore would have a major impact: