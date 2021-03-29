Concerns around vaccine roll-out for housebound – March 29th, 2021

By
Admin
-

A number of elderly people who are housebound, and those caring for them, have expressed concerns about the roll-out of the vaccines to fight against COVID-19. A large number have yet to be informed when they will receive the vaccine. Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly has been in contact with a 93-year-old housebound woman who still hasn’t heard when she is receiving her vaccine:

