Concern road in South Kerry will collapse unless urgent repairs are carried out

There are fears a road in South Kerry will collapse if urgent repairs aren’t carried out.

Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty called on Kerry County Council needs to seek emergency funding to repair the low road at The Glen, near the entrance to St Finian’s Bay.

She says this road has become seriously undermined due to coastal erosion.

Speaking at the Kenmare Municipal District meeting, councillor Norma Moriarty said a hole is now gauged out of the road; she says the rate of undermining is intensifying.

Councillor Moriarty feels it’s unsafe to travel on this road and fears it will collapse unless emergency funding is sought for repair works.

In response, Kerry County Council says this is a priority and it’s trying to secure funding for these works.

In May 2018, the council made an application to the OPW for €117,000 in funding under the Coastal Flooding Minor Works scheme to provide a rock revetment at The Glen; this application was unsuccessful due to the strict Minor Coastal Works OPW requirements, as this road didn’t meet the exact requirements of the scheme.

Kerry County Council will now consider submitting this project to the Department of Transport under the Climate Adaptation scheme, if the scheme is continued in 2021.

Councillor Norma Moriarty says the OPW need to be made aware that this is an emergency situation.